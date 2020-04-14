According to GM Mike Elias, Trey Mancini lost “months instead of weeks”

Last month Orioles Outfielder Trey Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The tumor was discovered during a colonoscopy.

On Monday, Orioles Executive VP and GM Mike Elias announced a schedule for Mancini’s recovery, according to Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun. Elias said that Mancini is expected to “achieve a 100% recovery from both a general health and baseball point of view”. Elias added that Mancini’s recovery will take “months instead of weeks”.

Baseball is currently being suspended due to the Corona Virus pandemic (COVID-19). The start of the season is not yet known, but will probably be months away if there is a season this year. This leaves Mancini the opportunity to be ready for the start of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old Mancini set all-star caliber numbers for the Orioles last year, although he wasn’t really an all-star. He hit .291 / .364 / .535 with 35 home runs, 97 RBI and 106 runs, which were achieved in 679 record appearances. FanGraphs certified him 3.6 victories over replacement and made him firmly in the top 10 American League outfielders.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Follow @Baer_Bill“data-reactid =” 23 “>Follow @Baer_Bill

According to GM Mike Elias, Trey Mancini originally appeared “months instead of weeks” on NBCSports.com