According to him, Colombian drug traffickers once threatened to kill boxer Frank Bruno.

He claimed that Colombian drug dealers approached him and asked him to transport cocaine to London.

When Frank, who was 20 at the time and in Bogota for an op, refused, he was told that “crazy things happen to people here.”

“I knew what he was getting at,” the 60-year-old former world heavyweight champion said.

“But I said I was going to be a world champion, and he was mistaken if he thought they were going to do me in and hope no one noticed.”

“I noticed his demeanor shift after that, and he smiled uncomfortably.”

“I’m getting sweaty just thinking about it.”

“I was extremely fortunate to escape in one piece – and with my head and ‘black and decker’ safely deposited where Mother Nature intended.”

“I excused myself and walked away.”

The rest of my stay, however, was spent looking over my shoulder.

I’d gotten into a few scraps in my time in south London, but this was different.”

