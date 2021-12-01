According to Johnathon Ford, Mitchell Pearce of the Catalans would be ideal in France.

Being unbothered and living in a fishbowl will bring out the best in him.

As a junior with the NRL’s Sydney Roosters, the Toulouse captain played alongside the Australian halfback.

And as someone who has lived in France for a decade, he knows his friend, who recently signed with the Newcastle Knights, will be in the right environment, where his only concern will be what he does on the field.

“At the Roosters, Mitchell and I played and trained together,” Ford said.

I haven’t seen him in a while, and it would be nice to rub elbows with someone who is, in my opinion, one of the best halves on the planet.

“I’m not surprised he’s coming to France, and I believe he’ll enjoy it.”

It’ll be beneficial to him.

“It’s a fishbowl in Sydney, but it’s a one-club town in Newcastle, where I’m from, and everyone is passionate.”

“If you play for the Knights, everyone knows who you are when you walk down the street.”

You simply blend in and get on with your business.

“It’ll be good for him to be able to float around without being bothered.”

Everyone idolizes the players in Newcastle, so it’ll be nice to unwind and get out of the spotlight.”

When Toulouse takes on Catalans in the Super League’s first ever French derby on April 14, Ford could face his teammate.

However, the Cook Islands star believes that having two sides on the other side of the Channel will give clubs on these shores more opportunities.

“Off the field,” the 32-year-old continued, “there’s some international sponsorship that could get involved with other teams if they’re looking for it.”

“People could say, ‘We’re going over here; perhaps there are some international projects we can work on with sponsors.’

“However, it’s good for rugby league in France, and the better it goes, the more pressure England will face.”

It elevates rugby league – the bigger the game, the bigger the prize pool.

“Look at football; that’s why it’s so lucrative.

There’s a lot going on.”

