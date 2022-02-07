According to Kevin Phillips, Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is tipped to replace Mo Salah at Liverpool, amid transfer interest.

According to Kevin Philips, BUKAYO SAKA could be the ideal replacement for Liverpool’s contract rebel Mo Salah.

The Reds are preparing for the possibility of Salah’s departure, as contract talks between the two parties have stalled.

Salah is said to be demanding £380,000 per week from Liverpool, but the club has yet to agree to his demands.

The 29-year-old’s current Liverpool contract expires in less than 18 months, and a deal between the winger and his employers isn’t looking promising at this point.

With the Egyptian’s future at Anfield uncertain, Jurgen Klopp’s side is on the lookout for potential replacements.

And it won’t be easy, as the winger has already scored 23 goals in 26 games for the Reds in all competitions this season.

Philips, on the other hand, is confident that Arsenal ace Saka, who the Reds are rumored to be monitoring, will be able to fill the Egyptian King’s shoes on Merseyside.

Saka still has a long way to go to catch up to Salah, according to the ex-Sunderland striker.

Saka, on the other hand, has already demonstrated his ability at the highest level, according to Philips, and will continue to improve throughout his career.

Salah was a late bloomer before blossoming into a world-beater at Liverpool, according to the Egyptian.

“I think he’ll get better and better, Saka,” said Philips, who now manages South Shields in the Northern Premier League Division.

Although he is still a young man, he has accomplished a great deal in his brief career.

“I think he’s an incredible talent who, if molded properly, will blossom into a world-class player.”

“Would he be able to emulate Salah’s achievements if he were to move to Liverpool? It would be extremely difficult for any player to do so.”

“However, he has the attributes and qualities to potentially join Liverpool and replace Salah.”

Let’s not forget that Salah didn’t have a great start at Chelsea.

“Saka is constantly evolving.”

However, Liverpool will have to make an early move for Saka in order to fend off interest from Manchester City, who are also reportedly interested in the youngster.

Both Premier League giants are ready to pounce on the wing wizard if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, which Saka can count on from Liverpool and City.

Saka may find it difficult to resist the allure of competing in an elite European tournament against the best players in the world.