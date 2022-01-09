According to lawyers, Novak Djokovic had Covid infection last month and does not require a vaccination to enter Australia.

Lawyers claim that because Novak Djokovic was infected with Covid last month, he does not require a vaccination to enter Australia.

The tennis star tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16, according to court documents released on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic had a vaccine exemption to enter Australia after testing positive for Covid-19 in December, according to his lawyers.

The tennis player had a positive Covid PCR test on December 16, 2021, according to court papers released on Saturday.

After arriving in Melbourne on Wednesday to compete in the Australian Open, the Serbian is currently being held by Australian immigration at the Park Hotel.

Djokovic, who is opposed to mandatory vaccinations, has never stated whether or not he has been vaccinated.

He had a medical exemption when he arrived, but he was detained at the airport.

Officials with the Australian Border Force said the 34-year-old “failed to provide appropriate evidence” at Melbourne Airport.

His visa, which had been granted on the basis of an exemption from Australia’s strict vaccination requirements, was revoked by the authorities.

In the meantime, Renata Voráová, a Czech tennis player, has left the country after the Australian Border Force cancelled her visa.

Because she had recently contracted Covid, the 38-year-old claimed she also had a valid medical exemption.

On Monday, the tennis world number one will challenge the decision in court.

The player’s lawyers claim in a 35-page document released ahead of the hearing that he “had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 72 hours” 14 days after testing positive for the virus.

“On 30 December 2021, Mr Djokovic received a letter from Tennis Australia’s Chief Medical Officer recording that he had been granted a ‘Medical exemption from Covid vaccination’ on the grounds that he had recently recovered from Covid,” the document reads.

According to his lawyers, he also received a document from the Department of Home Affairs on January 1 indicating that he had met the requirements for quarantine-free entry into Australia.

According to court documents, Djokovic confronted an official at the airport after learning that a recent COVID-19 infection was not considered a vaccination substitute in Australia.

According to the document, the player explained, “I explained that I had recently been infected with COVID in December 2021 and, on this basis, I was entitled to a medical exemption in accordance with Australian Government rules and guidance.”

“Mr Djokavic understood that he was,” the statement continued.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Novak Djokovic had Covid infection last month so doesn’t need jab to enter Australia, claim lawyers