According to Logan Paul’s podcast co-host, Floyd Mayweather is still owed money for the fight purse seven months after the fight.

LOGAN PAUL’S boxing exhibition with Floyd Mayweather has yet to be fully paid, according to his podcast host.

In June, the YouTuber and boxing legend fought in Miami for eight rounds, but the fight ended in a draw.

Mayweather boasted before and after the fight that he made (dollar)100 million (£72 million) from the show, which he dubbed a “legalized bank robbery.”

However, Paul has since claimed that the American retired boxer owes him money on social media.

“Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol,” Paul responded to an article about Mayweather’s wealth.

It’s been six months since we last spoke.

“But don’t worry, @Floydmayweather, @KSI and I will recoup all of the money you stole from me, plus more.”

The 4th of January.”

Paul, 26, later announced that he and former boxing opponent KSI, 28, have launched the ‘Prime Hydration’ beverage brand.

However, his allegations against Mayweather, who has yet to respond, have gained traction, and his Impaulsive podcast co-host Mike Majlak was questioned on the topic.

“I think he paid some of it,” Majlak said on The Daily Stardust when asked if Paul had been paid by Mayweather.

But I don’t believe he paid the entire amount.

“He owes him money.”

They are currently working on it.”

According to reports, the exhibition bout sold over 1 million pay-per-view buys for (dollar)49.99, generating over (dollar)50 million in box office sales alone.

Mayweather, 44, retired in 2017 after a lucrative crossover bout with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33.

But he’s come back twice in exhibition fights, the first of which was a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

He then came back to face Paul, a social media sensation who weighed TWO STONE MORE, and came out on top, avoiding a knockout loss.

Mayweather is in talks to fight ‘Money Kicks,’ a 19-year-old YouTuber from Dubai, on February 20 in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Paul has yet to return to the ring after drawing to KSI in 2018 but losing the rematch a year later.