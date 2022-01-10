According to Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa due to a “muscle problem.”

According to Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Aston Villa due to a “muscle problem.”

Against Steven Gerrard’s Villa, the forward was completely left out of the squad.

Ralf Rangnick, however, confirmed that Ronaldo has picked up a knock and will not be risked in the cup competition.

“I spoke with Cristiano yesterday before training, and he told me that he had some minor problems the last couple of days,” he said.

“Ultimately, we decided not to take any chances in a cup match that could easily last 120 minutes.”

In United’s recent 1-0 loss at home to Wolves, Ronaldo, 36, played the entire 90 minutes.

And not even the legend of Portugal could save his team from a shock defeat.

Phil Jones, who started his first United game in TWO YEARS, was one of the few players to praise the defeat.

However, the 29-year-old defender has been sidelined with an injury, joining Ronaldo on the sidelines.

“Phil Jones is having some minor calf problems,” Rangnick said.

In November, he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and suffered his first defeat as manager against Wolves.

Rangnick, the caretaker manager, admitted in the pre-match programme notes that the team’s performance needed to improve.

“I knew there would be a lot of work to do when I took this job as Manchester United interim manager,” he said.

“It’s not possible to walk into a new club in the middle of the season, say a few words, and everything is immediately clear.”

“We have a lot of top-quality players with a lot of talent, but we need to work together in order to make progress.”