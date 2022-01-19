According to McLaren boss Zak Brown, F1 could cancel contentious sprint races this year due to a financial dispute.

According to McLaren boss Zak Brown, the controversial sprint races could be scrapped this year due to a financial standoff.

SPRINT RACES may be phased out for the 2022 Formula One season, just one year after their introduction.

A disagreement over the cost of increasing the number of sprints in the Formula One season from three to six could lead to their abolition.

Instead of the traditional qualifying session, the British, Italian, and Brazilian Grands Prix each had one of the contentious sprint races the day before the main race.

The drivers’ starting positions for the main race on Sunday were determined by where they finished in those sprints.

Eight out of ten teams must agree on the details for the increased number of sprint races, but McLaren boss Zak Brown claims there are money-related issues.

Because a majority vote is required, teams can effectively hold the other teams hostage in exchange for more money.

“A couple of teams, one in particular, wanted a (dollar)5 million (£3.7 million) budget cap increase, which was just ridiculous,” Brown said, according to the BBC.

“And there are no rational facts to back it up.”

When you challenge them, they start thinking about what if and what could happen, and you have to be prepared.

“This is just nonsense,” you think as you sit there.

The number of teams required to agree on a vote for the sprint races drops to just five for the 2023 season.

“Perhaps there can be a compromise raised and we start in 2022 or skip 2022, and a couple of these teams should have to explain to the fans why there are no sprint races,” Brown continued.

This latest twist in F1’s drama-filled world comes as speculation mounts that Lewis Hamilton may retire from the sport.

Just two days before the start of the 2022 season, the FIA is expected to release the results of an investigation into the disputed Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

And it’s said that the outcome of that investigation will determine Hamilton’s fate.

Following the chaotic title decider at Yas Marina last month, Hamilton unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

And his silence has only added fuel to the fire that he might have raced in his final Formula One race.

However, he will make his first public appearance next month at the official launch of Mercedes’ car for the 2022 season, where he will undoubtedly face questions about his future.