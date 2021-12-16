According to Michael Irvin, Dak Prescott has one problem.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys was a legitimate MVP candidate through the first two months of the 2021 season.

The last few weeks, on the other hand, have not been kind to him.

Prescott has tossed five interceptions in his last four games.

He only had five interceptions in his first eight games of the season.

On Monday’s episode of First Take, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin revealed what is currently bothering Prescott.

“At the beginning of the year, his command of this offense was insane,” Irvin said.

“When I first saw him in that first game, it seemed like all he did while he was rehabbing was grab film and eat tape.”

That’s all he must’ve done because of his superior command.

I’m not seeing that same great command right now.”

Apart from his concerns about Prescott’s offensive leadership, Irving also mentioned that several key members of the Cowboys’ roster are currently injured.

“However, I’d like to point out that Dak has suffered injuries in the two most important areas where we’ll evaluate his performance since his return from that injury.”

He’s had injuries on the offensive line and at wide receiver, so the guys who are supposed to protect him and catch his passes have been hurt.

This will, of course, have an effect on his performance.

That is perfectly acceptable to me.

I accept what I see on tape, namely the lack of command I saw early in the season.”

The Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Tyron Smith have all been injured in recent weeks.

They’re all crucial components of the Cowboys’ offense.

Prescott was given a massive contract extension regardless of who is in or out of the starting lineup because he is expected to elevate the Cowboys’ offense.

If the Cowboys are to compete for the Super Bowl this season, Prescott will need to improve.

