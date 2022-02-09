According to Mohamed Elneny’s agent, Arsenal turned down transfer bids from Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Watford.

Alan Nazmy, the midfielder’s agent, claims that the midfielder received several transfer offers last month from all over Europe, including the Premier League.

However, Arteta intervened to prevent the transfer, which is understandable given his lack of midfield options while Elneny was away at the African Cup of Nations.

“He (Elneny) stayed in the team because Arteta did not want to sell,” Nazmy said in a statement, according to Turkish outlet Sporx.

Newcastle, Leeds, and Watford have all expressed interest, according to the report.

The Egyptian had the option of returning to Besiktas, where he spent last season on loan, or moving to Galatasary, another Turkish club.

Lyon, Marseille, and Valencia were also rumored to be interested in signing the 29-year-old, but it appears he is still in Arteta’s plans.

Elneny has only played ten times this season, but he could be called upon frequently if Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are unavailable.

His contract runs out at the end of the season, so he could be on his way out of The Emirates soon – there’s no shortage of suitors.

Elneny had been linked with a move to Fenerbahce in the past, but Arsenal felt they needed to keep him after loaning Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma.

However, given his high wages, it is expected that Arsenal will allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are two of Arsenal’s players who are out of contract this summer.

