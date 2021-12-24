According to Nate Diaz, Logan and Jake Paul hired a security team to prevent a UFC star from approaching them during the Tyron Woodley fight.

According to Nate Diaz, Logan and Jake Paul hired a security team to prevent a UFC star from approaching them during Tyron Woodley’s fight.

NATE DIAZ claims the ‘Paul sisters’ hired security to prevent him from approaching them during Jake’s recent brawl.

Tyron Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, stepped in for Tommy Fury at the last minute to avenge his August loss to the 24-year-old.

However, Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round after being caught with a hard right hand, and he has been medically suspended as a result.

The fight drew a large number of celebrities and VIPs, including Diaz, who was there to support his teammate Chris Avila on the undercard.

Paul immediately called out UFC’s Stockton Slugger after extending his winning streak to 5-0.

Diaz, who made fellow fighter Carrese Archer flinch during the show, has responded to Jake and his brother Paul on Instagram with a photo of himself in the midst of two massive men.

“The Paul sisters hired this security team to make sure I wouldn’t get to them, like I was actually trying to, but it’s alll good with u guys, I don’t take this u2 fight thing seriously,” he wrote.

“You guys are boxing with wrestlers who can’t box or lil ass Floyd, which isn’t cool, bruh, but it’s good.”

“Don’t trip so hard when you see me fellas, let’s just be friends it’s good.”

Diaz is 20-13 overall, but has lost his last two fights, including a decision loss to Leon Edwards in June.

Rumors are circulating that his contract with Dana White is about to expire, and he may leave.

That could lead to a big-money showdown with one of the YouTubers who is too good to pass up.