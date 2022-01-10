According to Paul Finebaum, Nick Saban could step down tonight.

According to Paul Finebaum, Nick Saban may step down tonight.

Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama, has been the subject of numerous retirement rumors in recent years, but he has always dismissed them.

Saban is aiming for a back-to-back championship with Alabama, but Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe he’ll retire anytime soon.

On Monday’s McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, he echoed that sentiment.

“The funny part is, ESPN has asked me to do one of these tedious essays on Nick Saban’s life every year since 2015, and that’s to air the moment he announces his retirement,” Finebaum said.

“After a game, he would never do it.”

This time, they didn’t ask me to do it, indicating that even the network isn’t considering it.

You can’t pretend to be surprised if it happens tomorrow.

At some point, you have to take a hard look at your life and career and ask yourself, “OK, is this a good way to end it?” I’d be surprised, but I don’t see any evidence of it.”

After this game, Saban will have at least another year with quarterback Bryce Young, who has a 13-1 record this season.

If Saban wins this game and repeats as national champion the following season, it’s more likely that he’ll retire.

The game between Alabama and Georgia will begin at 8 p.m.

