According to Petit, Winaldum is ‘isolated’ at PSG, and the Gunners should recall the in-form Guendouzi.

According to Petit, Winaldum is ‘isolated’ at PSG, and the Gunners should recall in-form Guendouzi.

Arsenal can finish in the top four this season, according to EMMANUEL PETIT, who has also urged his former club to recall Matteo Guendouzi or sign PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

After his contract with Liverpool expired, Wijnaldum, 31, joined the French giants on a free transfer last summer.

However, rumours that he is unhappy at the club have him linked with a move away.

Since joining PSG, the midfielder has made 24 appearances for the club, scoring three times.

However, he is said to be ‘isolated’ and is considering a return to the Premier League.

This news comes just days after it was revealed that Wijnaldum was an Arsenal fan since he was a child.

Petit, who won the Double with Arsenal in 1998, emphasized the possibility of Wijnaldum leaving the club and returning to England in an interview with Bookmakers.co.uk.

“You have no idea how much talk there has been in France in the last two months about Georginio Wijnaldum,” he said.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“I was at the stadium that night when he scored two goals against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last November, and I thought it could be the perfect game for him to properly start his season with Paris Saint-Germain.”

“However, he is having difficulties and feels isolated in the PSG dressing room.

“He doesn’t have the same bond with his teammates as he did with Liverpool.”

“He appears to be missing that kind of affection, and competition at PSG is fierce.”

“We all know Wijnaldum’s quality; he was a top player at Liverpool, so a return to the Premier League might be beneficial to him.”

“Arsenal need to get some new faces because of players missing due to the African Cup Of Nations, Covid, and injuries,” he said.

“They’re particularly short in midfield.”

“Then you consider the midfielders who have recently gone out on loan; they need to get some of them back.”

“One of them is Matteo Guendouzi, who has been in excellent form for Marseille recently.”

The Frenchman believes his former club can finish in the top four this season and has reaffirmed his faith in Mikel Arteta’s squad: “If you had asked me this question two months ago, I would have said a miracle.”

“However, after Arsenal’s performance…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.