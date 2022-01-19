According to promoter Bob Arum, Teofimo Lopez ‘nearly died’ while making weight for his loss to George Kambosos.

Teofimo Lopez ‘almost died’ while cutting down to 135 pounds for his fight with George Kambosos last year, according to legendary US boxing promoter Bob Arum.

In a shocking loss at Madison Square Garden in November, Lopez was beaten on points by Kambosos, leaving Lopez battered and bloodied.

Lopez’s weight loss from light welterweight to lightweight could have been fatal, according to Arum.

“First and foremost,” he told FightHype, “we want to get him healthy.”

He should never have fought Kambosos at 135 pounds.

“He was on the verge of dying.

He was on the verge of death due to the way he gained weight.

“This isn’t a joke.”

At 140 pounds, I think he’ll do fine.

We’re currently working on and caring for him because he has some other physical problems.

“Once those issues are resolved, we’ll look for an opponent to reintroduce him to the ring.”

Lopez will bulk up to light welterweight when he returns to the ring in the future to avoid another health scare.

Lopez, however, is currently dealing with ‘physical problems,’ according to Arum, and thus does not have a date set for his next fight.

Those issues could be related to the dangerous chest condition discovered after the Kambosos defeat.

Lopez could have died not only while attempting to make weight for the fight, but a doctor also claimed that the condition – pneumomediastinum – could have been fatal.

It’s caused by air in the space between the chest and the lungs, and it wasn’t discovered until after Lopez’s loss.

As a result, Lopez could be out of commission for a while, though he could return to the ring later this year.

The 24-year-old has previously mentioned fighting Scottish light-welterweight world champion Josh Taylor in an undisputed bout.