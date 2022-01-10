According to promoter Frank Warren, Tyson Fury earned 67 TIMES as much as Dillian Whyte in their most recent fights.

According to promoter Frank Warren, Tyson Fury earned 67 TIMES more than Dillian Whyte in their most recent fights.

After the WBC ordered Fury to face mandatory challenger Whyte, the 33-year-old pair are currently in talks to meet.

However, the governing body has announced that the purse will be split 80/20 in favor of the champion.

Because the purse bids have been pushed back a week to January 17 or 18, Whyte is enraged and plans to appeal the decision.

“First and foremost, the purse bid has been pushed back by a week,” Warren said on talkSPORT.

“That was done [on Saturday], so the purse bid will be seven days later, so next Monday or Tuesday,” says the source.

“As for the split, they have every right to appeal.”

“I don’t believe they’ll succeed because purse bids are based on a boxer’s previous earnings.”

“Tyson’s last purse was £20 million, and Dillian Whyte’s purse was £300,000, which is why it’s split the way it is.”

“I recall a situation last year where Canelo fought his mandatory at the time, Billy Joe Saunders, but Billy had just signed a deal.

“There was no way he was getting any 45 percent of the purse because Canelo is the one who makes the most money out of the two of them.”

The splits were determined after a review of Fury’s and Whyte’s recent paydays, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

“The consideration for the 8020 split comes from the purses the fighters have earned in their recent fights,” Sulaiman told BoxingScene.

Despite Warren’s claims, reports at the time suggested Whyte earned close to £4 million in his most recent fight, a rematch victory over Alexander Povetkin, 42.

However, Fury is one of the highest-paid fighters in the world, earning £42 million in 2020 from fighting, endorsements, and his WWE debut, according to Forbes.

Due to his status as the WBC’s ‘interim’ champion, Whyte had hoped for a 45 percent split.

The WBC has given Fury the lion’s share of the possible fight purse due to his superior profile.

“Certainly, when you have a heavyweight generating the kind of money that Tyson is generating, there’s never going to be that kind of split,” Warren said.

“This isn’t something new; it’s been this way for at least the past 25 years.”

The majority of organizations work in this manner, and it is what it is.

