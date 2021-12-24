According to Ray Parlour, Arsenal academy kids had to go through a festive ordeal in order to earn meager tips from top stars like Tony Adams.

The 48-year-old explained that the youngsters sang as part of the Gunners’ Christmas tradition in order to earn Christmas bonuses.

Academy players had to stand on a box outside the club’s training ground before belting out iconic carols, in addition to cleaning the boots of senior footballers.

Parlour, who made his Arsenal debut in January 1992, told talkSPORT: “I was on like £27.50 a week.”

“The apprentices got a bonus from the players who cleaned the boots, which was a big deal for them.”

“So, there used to be a big box outside the London Colney training ground, and every single apprentice had to stand on it and sing a Christmas carol.”

“They were paid based on how well they sang.”

You really wanted the big names, the David O’Learys and Tony Adams and the like, because they’d give you more money.

“I had three reserve team players, which was a nightmare; I probably only got a tenner or £20 each.”

After his performance of ‘Little Donkey,’ Parlour was thrown in the mud by legendary captain Adams.

“They had buckets of water on hand, and it was obviously a very cold morning when you had to sing,” he said.

“I had to sign ‘Little Donkey,’ and when I got to Donkey, Tony Adams chased me down because he was known as the donkey at the time.”

“He chased me down, grabbed me, and dragged me through the mud, proper mud all over you, buckets of water pouring down your back.”

“However, I wasn’t required to sing.

The players, believe it or not, were extremely nervous before going out to sing in front of George Graham, the first team squad; it’s a nightmare, it truly is.”

