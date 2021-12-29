According to Redknapp, Lukaku’s goal against Villa has propelled Chelsea back into the Premier League title race.

Lukaku’s goal against Villa has propelled Chelsea back into the Premier League title race, according to Redknapp.

ROMELU LUKAKU has put Chelsea back in the Premier League title race “single-handedly.”

According to Jamie Redknapp, Lukaku’s performance against Aston Villa on Sunday has given the Blues a realistic chance of passing Manchester City at the top of the table.

With the score tied at 1-1 at halftime, the striker came on and scored his first goal since September on 56 minutes before earning a penalty, which Jorginho converted in stoppage time.

After a long battle with injury and COVID-19, the 28-year-old only recently returned to Chelsea’s first team.

Redknapp was enthralled by the Belgian international’s display against Villa and hinted that he could be a key figure in a title push.

“Lukaku has single-handedly brought his team back into this title race,” the former Liverpool player told Sky Sports.

“They needed something, a spark, and he provided it.”

They were going nowhere fast in the first half, and the manager was scratching his head, unsure of what to do.

“It was obvious to bring him on because they struggled so much in the first half with Christian Pulisic as that No9.”

“Pulisic had been bullied by Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.”

For them, it was too simple.

They knew they were in for a fight when Mings collided with his goalkeeper a minute after Lukaku came on.

This set the tone for the rest of the conversation.

“From the moment he walked on, he made such a difference.

He added his assurance.

Everything started to fall into place.

“You could play it from afar, from behind, he gives you that focal point, and you can pop it into him… He gives them something completely different.”

“With him up front, they looked a completely different proposition, and when they can get their best players on the field – N’Golo Kante, Lukaku – Chelsea look a far better side.”

And, of course, they’re right in the thick of the championship race.

“For me, City and Liverpool are the best teams right now, but Chelsea must hope City has a blip or things don’t go their way.”

“However, if Chelsea is to win it, Lukaku will play a key role.”

