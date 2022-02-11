According to reports, a Cowboys assistant is being interviewed for the position of offensive coordinator with another team.

Robert Prince was hired as the wide receivers coach for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Prince will meet with a different team on Friday for an interview.

Prince will interview with the New Orleans Saints for their offensive coordinator position tomorrow, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Under new head coach Dennis Allen, the Saints are in the process of putting together a staff.

This past season, Prince, 56, was the wide receivers coach for the Houston Texans.

Prior to that, he worked for the Detroit Lions for seven years as the wide receivers coach, including a one-game stint as acting head coach in 2020.

Dallas hired Prince to take over as receivers coach from Adam Henry, who had been with the team for the previous two seasons.

