According to reports, a former 4-star quarterback has removed his name from the transfer portal.

Over the last few weeks, a slew of high-profile quarterbacks have entered the NCAA transfer pool and hopped out at new schools.

However, one of the players who entered the portal has decided to remain.

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby has withdrawn his name from the portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

It was only a week ago that he first entered the portal.

Hornsby was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

247Sports ranks 201 recruits in the country.

He held the position of No. 1.

The country’s No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and the No.

The state of Texas has 30 prospects.

Hornsby, a redshirt freshman, played in seven games for Arkansas in 2021.

He mostly served as a backup to KJ Jefferson, completing five of twelve passes for 46 yards and adding 136 yards on the ground.

