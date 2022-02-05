According to reports, a former NFL head coach is interviewing for the Giants’ defensive coordinator position.

According to reports, a former NFL head coach is interviewing for the Giants’ new defensive coordinator position.

The New York Giants appear to be conducting an extensive search for their next defensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network recently revealed that the Giants are considering hiring a former head coach.

The Giants conducted a virtual interview with Tennessee Titans assistant Jim Schwartz, according to reports.

According to sources, the Giants conducted a virtual interview with Titans assistant and three-time defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for the position of defensive coordinator.

“It’s clear the team is looking for an experienced coordinator based on how this search is shaping up,” Garafolo reported on Saturday.

As a defensive coordinator, Schwartz has a ton of experience.

Prior to becoming the head coach of the Detroit Lions, he was the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans from 2001 to 2008.

Schwartz was hired by the Buffalo Bills as a defensive coordinator after being fired by the Lions.

From 2016 to 2020, he was with the Philadelphia Eagles in the same position.

The Titans only surrendered 20.8 points per game last season.

Schwartz’s presence was undoubtedly a factor.

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Interviewing For Giants DC Role

Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Interviewing For Giants DC Role