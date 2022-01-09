A long-serving NFL general manager is reportedly stepping down.

﻿According to reports, a long-serving NFL general manager is stepping down.

Kevin Colbert, the longtime general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is expected to retire after the NFL Draft in 2022.

Colbert’s contract runs through the 2022 NFL Draft, and he is credited with helping to build some of the Steelers’ Super Bowl teams.

LONGTIME NFL GENERAL MANAGER REPORTEDLY STEPPING DOWN

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, one of the NFL’s most respected figures, is expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft, sources say.

