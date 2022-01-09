According to reports, a LSU football signee was injured in a car accident.

A car accident is said to have injured a LSU football signee.

One of LSU’s four-star recruits from the 2022 class received some bad news this week.

Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman posted a cryptic message about defensive lineman Quency Wiggins on social media on Thursday afternoon.

“Pray for Quency Wiggins,” Spiegelman wrote.

“So far, all reports have been positive, and I’m told he’s in good spirits and his condition is improving.”

Following up on this tweet, Spiegelman shared some crucial information about Wiggins.

He was involved in a car accident, as it turned out.

The most recent information on his condition is very positive.

“I was involved in a car accident.”

“It was a hit-and-run on a scooter,” Spiegelman continued.

“With an injured wrist and some bumps and bruises, Wiggins is in good spirits.

So far, the news has been fantastic.”

LSU Football Signee Reportedly Injured In Car Accident

LSU Football Signee Reportedly Injured In Car Accident