According to reports, a major college football coach may not be able to return.

According to reports, a major college football head coach may not return.

In 2021, Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a great foundation season.

In 2021, the 58-year-old head coach guided UCLA to a promising 8-4 season.

The Bruins were selected for the Holiday Bowl this season, but were unable to compete due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Kelly and UCLA, on the other hand, have a lot of positive momentum going into the 2022 season.

Will Kelly, on the other hand, be returning to Southern California?

Kelly’s return in 2022 is not guaranteed, according to reports.

Report: No guarantee Chip Kelly returns to UCLA. Lots of details at play here, with no obvious solution.https://t.co/uJdk3qTPFr — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) December 31, 2021

To be clear: We believe it’s more likely than not that Kelly will coach the Bruins next season. But by no means is his return guaranteed, according to sources familiar with the situation.