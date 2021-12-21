According to reports, a member of the Georgia football coaching staff has resigned due to allegations of sexual harassment.

Report: A Georgia football staff member resigns amid allegations of sexual harassment
Georgia’s director of football operations has reportedly stepped down with the College Football Playoff just around the corner.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chip Towers broke the story first.
Since 2014, Josh Lee has served as Georgia’s director of football operations.
To say the least, the timing of his decision is intriguing.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lee allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to at least one of his direct reports over a period of time, prompting the University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office to launch an investigation.
Georgia said Lee resigned to “pursue other professional opportunities” in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Georgia didn’t respond to the situation with any additional information.
Report: Georgia Football Staff Member Resigns Amid Concerning Allegations
Report: Georgia Football Staff Member Resigns Amid Concerning Allegations
Georgia’s football ops director resigns amid investigationhttps://t.co/rCisBm4B44
— Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) December 21, 2021
However, in its response to the AJC’s open records request seeking documentation, UGA cited a state policy [OCGA 50-18-72 (a)(8)] that keeps “material obtained in investigations related to suspension, firing or investigation of complaints” exempt from open records review until 10 days after the matter has been concluded.