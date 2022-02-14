According to reports, a “storm cloud” is forming for NFL owner Jerry Jones.

In his lawsuit against the NFL, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made numerous claims. While the discrimination portion of the lawsuit will most likely be decided in a court of law, one NFL owner could be in serious trouble.

Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, allegedly offered Flores (dollar)100,000 per loss in 2019.

The move is thought to be part of Ross’s plan to tank the season and improve his draft position.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, there is a growing belief that the NFL’s investigation into the matter will reveal that Ross did make that offer.

Such a move would not only be unethical and detrimental to the NFL’s competitive balance, but it would also be illegal.

As a result, according to PFT, Ross may be forced to sell the Dolphins.

Ross is expected to dismiss the allegations as a joke, but PFT reports that a source believes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will not accept that excuse.

“I doubt Roger [Goodell] will sympathize with that defense,” a source told PFT.

