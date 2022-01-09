According to reports, a veteran NFL offensive coordinator is on the verge of being fired.

According to reports, a veteran NFL offensive coordinator is set to be fired.

Although the NFL’s Black Monday has yet to arrive, teams across the league are already making changes to their coaching staffs.

The Detroit Lions are the latest team to announce that one of their key assistants will not be returning in 2022.

The Lions are expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Lynn’s time with the team will end after just one season as a result of the decision.

Report: Veteran NFL Offensive Coordinator Expected To Be Fired

