According to reports, a well-known head coach turned down the Oregon job.

According to reports, a well-known head coach has declined the position of Oregon’s head coach.

Dan Lanning’s hiring as the new head coach of the Oregon Ducks has received a lot of positive attention.

However, according to a new report, the now-former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator wasn’t the first coach they approached.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was offered the job on Friday, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian.

Despite an intriguing offer from Oregon, he apparently turned them down.

According to the report, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens told Wilcox that the school was prepared to launch a major marketing campaign centered on him.

When Wilcox was hired, the plan was to have printed t-shirts on hand for his introductory conference.

Wilcox is a former defensive back for the Oregon Ducks.

From 1996 to 1999, he was a member of Mike Bellotti’s Ducks for four seasons.

Report: Notable Head Coach Turned Down Oregon Job

Report: Notable Head Coach Turned Down Oregon Job