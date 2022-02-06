According to reports, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have a clear plan.

Aaron Rodgers, according to reports, has a clear plan.

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is up in the air as the team enters the offseason.

The Packers, on the other hand, appear to have a clear strategy for their MVP quarterback, which does not include a trade.

On Sunday morning, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler broke the news.

“Aaron Rodgers is on the same page with everyone in the Packers organization.”

He also stated that in his conversations with sources dating back to last offseason, he has never heard that Green Bay has “hard plans” to trade Rodgers,” according to ESPN’s Fowler.

Packers Reportedly Have Clear Plan With Aaron Rodgers

