According to reports, Akron has “zeroed in” on one of the best Pac-12 assistant coaches.

The Akron Zips are reportedly pulling out all the stops to find their next head coach after three years under Tom Arth.

The top candidate on their list appears to be a Pac-12 assistant coach who has attracted the attention of almost everyone.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, Akron has “zeroed in” on Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to be their next head coach.

The Zips plan to hire him after the Pac-12 Championship Game this weekend, according to the report.

Moorhead has a long history with Akron.

From 2004 to 2008, he worked as an assistant under JD Brookhart, helping them win their first conference championship in 2005.

Moorhead has also had a lot of experience as a head coach.

Between 2012 and 2015, he transformed Fordham into a FCS powerhouse, and prior to his firing, he went 14-12 at Mississippi State with two bowl appearances.

