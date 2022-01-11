According to reports, Alabama’s quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship game on Monday night, 33-18.

Unfortunately, that was just the start of Alabama’s losses this week.

Drew Sanders, a former five-star linebacker, entered the transfer portal earlier this afternoon, according to the football world.

That isn’t all, however.

Alabama insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reports that backup quarterback Paul Tyson has also entered his name into the transfer portal.

“Alabama backup quarterback Paul Tyson has also entered the transfer portal, according to @On3sports,” Zenitz said.

