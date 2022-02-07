According to reports, Alvin Kamara’s court date has been pushed back.

Alvin Kamara’s court date has been pushed back, according to reports.

Next month, Alvin Kamara, the running back for the New Orleans Saints, will appear in court.

On Sunday, the NFL star player was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of battery.

He was released after posting bond shortly after that.

Kamara was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but his date has been pushed back a month.

On March 1, the Saints running back will appear in court.

“Court records show that Kamara posted bond shortly after being arrested, and an initial appearance hearing scheduled for Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court was subsequently canceled,” the News 3 staff reports.

“On March 8, he’ll appear for a status check on a criminal complaint filing.”

The first court hearing for NFL player Alvin Kamara has been pushed to March following his arrest on suspected battery in Las Vegas on Sunday. https://t.co/dIBWNvOZNF — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) February 7, 2022