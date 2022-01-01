According to reports, an assistant coach at Ohio State is being considered for the position of defensive coordinator.

While Ohio State prepares for tomorrow’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah, another program is reportedly eyeing a Buckeye assistant as its new defensive coordinator.

Memphis is looking to hire Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes to run its defense, according to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

Barnes has spent the last three seasons on Ryan Day’s staff at OSU, first as a special teams coordinator, then as the program’s safeties coach in 2020, before taking over the entire secondary this fall.

After Day demoted defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, Barnes took over as the defensive play-caller in September.

Without a doubt, Barnes’ experience with Memphis aided his candidacy.

