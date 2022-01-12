According to reports, Adam Schefter has found a promising new job.

According to media insider Michael McCarthy, Schefter could be on his way out of the Worldwide Leader.

McCarthy mentioned that his ESPN contract is about to expire, and he suggested two possible destinations.

According to the report, the New York Times recently acquired The Athletic.

The chance to contribute to a major publication like the New York Times, McCarthy said, was too good to pass up.

Front Office Sports has more from the report:

But that’s not all.

According to the report, Schefter could be pursued by a number of sportsbooks.

“Sports betting goliaths like Caesars Sportsbook eagerly view the trio’s vast social media followings as potential betting customers,” according to the report.

According to McCarthy, a bidding war could ensue between ESPN, the New York Times, and three sportsbooks.

What will Schefter’s next adventure be?

“Both Schefter and Wojnarowski got their start in the newspaper business,” according to the report. “They might welcome the chance to write more for a legacy brand like the New York Times instead of doing endless quick hits for ESPN studio shows.”

