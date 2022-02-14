According to reports, an NFL owner could lose his team as a result of allegations of tanking.
If the allegations of tanking against him are proven to be true, an NFL owner could be forced to sell his team by a vote of his peers.
Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is suing the league for alleged racism in its hiring practices.
Flores claims in his lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him for purposefully losing games.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport’s Monday morning report, Ross could lose his job as a result of this.
“If tanking allegations are proven true, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could face severe punishment, including losing the team by a vote of fellow owners,” the NFL Network insider tweeted on Monday.
NFL Owner Could Reportedly Lose Team Over Tanking Allegations
If tanking allegations are proven true, #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross would face severe discipline, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, sources say.
My story: https://t.co/4wM3y9AsWT
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2022
Case in point: If the league investigation finds Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 NFL season, as Flores alleges, the discipline could be severe, up to and including Ross losing the team by a vote of fellow owners, per sources. Goodell addressed the concept of an owner being voted out last Wednesday, noting that “I do believe that clubs do have the authority to remove an owner from the league.”
A league source confirmed that owners could, in fact, vote a fellow owner out under the most dire circumstances based on league rules, which would require a three-fourths vote.