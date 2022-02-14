According to reports, an NFL owner could lose his team as a result of allegations of tanking.

If the allegations of tanking against him are proven to be true, an NFL owner could be forced to sell his team by a vote of his peers.

Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is suing the league for alleged racism in its hiring practices.

Flores claims in his lawsuit that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him for purposefully losing games.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport’s Monday morning report, Ross could lose his job as a result of this.

“If tanking allegations are proven true, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross could face severe punishment, including losing the team by a vote of fellow owners,” the NFL Network insider tweeted on Monday.

