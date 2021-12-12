According to reports, an NFL team’s roster could be depleted on Sunday.

According to reports, an NFL team may have a roster shortage on Sunday.

Report: NFL Team Could Have Roster Shortage On Sunday

The Detroit Lions placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past week and had 12 others and six coaches who battled the flu, sources told ESPN on Saturday, leading to a potential roster crunch ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. One of the players on the COVID list is running back Jamaal Williams, who went through practice Friday before being informed afterward that he had tested positive, according to a source.