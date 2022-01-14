According to reports, another Alabama player has entered the transfer portal.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had a busy week, as multiple players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama’s tight end, is perhaps the most notable player in the transfer portal right now.

He’s caught 35 passes for 543 yards and six touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Also in the transfer portal are backup quarterback Paul Tyson, offensive lineman Tommy Brown, and linebacker Drew Sanders.

Alabama, on the other hand, continues to take hits.

Wide receiver Javon Baker has entered the transfer portal as well, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

Baker, a former four-star recruit, finished the season with seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

He should generate a lot of interest in the transfer portal.

