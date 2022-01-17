According to reports, Ben McAdoo will be interviewed for an NFL job on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Ben McAdoo is scheduled to interview for a position in the NFL, according to reports.

Ben McAdoo, the former head coach of the New York Giants, has not been an offensive coordinator since 2015, but he will reportedly interview for a position with an NFC team.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, McAdoo will be interviewed for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job tomorrow.

McAdoo was an offensive consultant for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2021 season.

He previously served as the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After being fired by the Giants late in the 2017 season, McAdoo did not coach during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Along with former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Colts receivers coach Mike Groh, McAdoo is one of several reported candidates for the OC vacancy in Carolina.

