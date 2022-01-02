According to reports, Bruce Arians has sustained a serious injury.

Bruce Arians is said to have suffered a serious injury.

All of the good Bucs injury news leading up to Sunday’s game didn’t seem to apply to their coach.

Bruce Arians is battling a major injury, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

On FOX NFL Sunday, Glazer reported that “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon.”

“I’ve been trying to keep it hidden,” he explained, “but I aggravated it last week.”

“It’s only a partial rupture right now, but it’s causing him problems, and if it fully ruptures, he’ll need surgery right away.”

