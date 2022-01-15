According to reports, Bruce Arians will make a coaching decision for the 2022 season.

According to reports, Bruce Arians has made his coaching decision for the 2022 season.

Following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory last year, there was speculation that head coach Bruce Arians would step down from his long-standing NFL coaching duties.

That clearly wasn’t the case — and it doesn’t appear to be the case next year, either.

Arians intends to lead the Buccaneers onto the field in 2022, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

