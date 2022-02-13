According to reports, Carson Wentz is unlikely to return to the Indianapolis Colts.

Carson Wentz isn’t expected to return to the Colts, according to a report.

Carson Wentz, despite having a fantastic first season with the Indianapolis Colts, could be a one-and-done player in Indianapolis.

The Colts are leaning toward trading or releasing Wentz before March 19th, according to ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen.

On that date, Wentz’s (dollar)15 million base salary will be fully guaranteed.

Wentz’s future in Indianapolis, according to PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov, appears “bleak,” which is understandable given how the 2021 season ended.

The Colts used a first-round pick to lure Wentz away from the Philadelphia Eagles and reunite him with Frank Reich.

The result was a 9-8 season, which ended with a Week 18 loss to the lowly Jaguars, effectively ending their playoff hopes.

The Colts would have advanced to the playoffs if they had won.

