According to reports, DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to join a new NBA team.

The Milwaukee Bucks waived center DeMarcus Cousins just over two weeks ago.

The former All-Star was re-introduced to the NBA on Friday morning.

Cousins has signed a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Sources tell ESPN that free agent center DeMarcus Cousins will sign a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets today.”

Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his brief stay with the Bucks.

The Nuggets could use some of that production in their upcoming games.

