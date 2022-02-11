According to reports, Doug Pederson is no longer employed by Urban Meyer.

Doug Pederson Is Supposedly Leaving Another Urban Meyer Job

Doug Pederson, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has made no apologies for shaking up the coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Pederson was one of three coaches hired by Urban Meyer in 2021, according to reports released earlier this week.

Brian Schottenheimer, the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, offensive line coach George Warhop, and special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen have all been fired.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported on Friday that Pederson has parted ways with another coach on Meyer’s staff.

Darrell Bevell, the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars, will not be retained by Pederson.

He’ll move on to other opportunities.

“Darrell Bevell, who served as interim coach and offensive coordinator for the Jaguars last season, will not be a part of Doug Pederson’s coaching staff and has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams, according to league sources,” Wilson said.

Doug Pederson Reportedly Moving On From Another Urban Meyer Hire

Doug Pederson Reportedly Moving On From Another Urban Meyer Hire