According to reports, Jim Harbaugh had a phone conversation with one NFL team.

According to reports, Jim Harbaugh spoke with one NFL team over the phone.

The NFL’s interest in Jim Harbaugh has resurfaced this year, but unlike previous years, it appears that interest is mutual this time.

The Chicago Bears had a “brief phone conversation” with Harbaugh recently, according to Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly.

The Bears are one of eight NFL teams looking for a new head coach, and Harbaugh has a history with the organization.

The Chicago Bears selected Harbaugh in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft.

He went on to start 65 games for them, helping them reach the playoffs.

However, based on the word “brief,” it doesn’t appear that a reunion is on the cards anytime soon.

It’s possible that picking up the phone at all was more of a courtesy to his former team than any genuine interest in coaching them.

