According to reports, Jimmy Garoppolo is a “strong lean” for Sunday’s game.

According to reports, Jimmy Garoppolo is a “strong lean” to start on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but an NFL insider claims the team will look to the past rather than the future.

“There’s a’strong lean’ that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs. the Rams,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Reportedly A “Strong Lean” To Play On Sunday

There’s a “strong lean” that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022