According to reports, Lane Kiffin has hired a new offensive coordinator.

The Ole Miss Rebels reportedly decided on their next offensive coordinator on Wednesday morning.

In 2019, Lane Kiffin, the head coach at Ole Miss, hired Jeff Lebby to lead the offense.

After two seasons, Lebby left to become the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma after the regular season ended in 2021.

The team needed a new coordinator now that Lebby had left.

The Rebels have finally found their man after a few weeks of searching.

According to multiple reports, the team has hired Charlie Weis Jr., the former offensive coordinator of South Florida.

The news was first reported by college football insider Matt Zenitz.

Lane Kiffin Reportedly Hires New Offensive Coordinator

Lane Kiffin Reportedly Hires New Offensive Coordinator