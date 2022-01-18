According to reports, Miami has made a substantial offer for the position of offensive coordinator.

According to reports, Miami has made a significant offer for the position of offensive coordinator.

Mario Cristobal made the bold decision to leave Oregon and become the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes just a few weeks ago.

He’s been putting together his coaching staff over the last few weeks, but one key component is still missing.

Cristobal is still looking for a new offensive coordinator to take over as the Hurricanes’ head coach.

He seems to have discovered one.

Miami offered the job to current Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, according to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy.

“Sources tell @ActionNetworkHQ that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been offered the position of offensive coordinator at Miami,” McMurphy said. Briles has also served as the offensive coordinator at Florida State, Houston, FAU, and Baylor.

Miami Reportedly Makes Big Offensive Coordinator Offer

Miami Reportedly Makes Big Offensive Coordinator Offer