According to reports, one NFL owner is pushing for the Gator Bowl to be held at his alma mater.

According to reports, one NFL owner is pushing for his alma mater to play in the Gator Bowl.

Because the Texas A&M Aggies pulled out of the Gator Bowl earlier today, the game is currently on life support.

One NFL owner with ties to an eligible college football team, however, wants his alma mater to replace the Aggies.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is lobbying for the 5-7 Illinois Fighting Illini to be the Gator Bowl replacement team, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

Khan attended the University of Illinois.

Bret Bielema’s first season as Illinois’ head coach was a whirlwind.

The Illini dropped four straight games after winning their season opener against Nebraska.

However, they won four of their final seven games, defeating then-seventh-ranked Penn State and then-20th-ranked Minnesota to finish 5-7.

With their record, the Illini narrowly missed out on a bowl berth.

However, given the current state of affairs at the Gator Bowl, an invitation may be forthcoming.

