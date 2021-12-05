According to reports, one prominent NFL owner is “dissatisfied.”

The Seattle Seahawks have had a difficult regular season in the NFL in 2021.

The Seahawks entered the 2021 regular season hoping to compete in the NFC, but that hasn’t happened, as Pete Carroll’s team is more concerned with gaining draft position.

Seattle is 3-8 on the season and will face the San Francisco 49ers in a NFC West divisional game on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle’s owner, Jody Allen, is “not happy” with the team’s performance, according to an NFL Network report.

1 Prominent NFL Owner Is Reportedly “Not Happy”

From @gmfb Weekend on the struggling #Seahawks’ future, which includes multiple years left on the contracts for Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson and has even @RealMikeRob wondering what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/7nK4GiBvsP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2021