According to reports, Oregon’s star running back has applied for a transfer.

One of college football’s most electrifying players has just been added to the transfer portal.

Travis Dye, the star running back for Oregon, is said to have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Dye took over for CJ Verdell midway through the 2021 season after Verdell suffered a season-ending injury and made the most of the opportunity.

Travis Dye, the younger brother of former Oregon standout and current NFL linebacker Troy Dye, had 1,271 rushing yards, 402 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns in 2021.

Last season, he had a number of notable performances, including a 211-yard performance vs.

153 yards on the ground for Washington, vs.

Oklahoma is a state in the US.

Although Travis could change his mind and return to school, this is a significant loss for Oregon.

Oregon running back Travis Dye has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. Ran for 1,271 yards this season.https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022