According to reports, the 49ers have made keeping one player a “top priority.”

Deebo Samuel is one of the best playmakers in the NFL, with 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards in the 2021 regular season.

Samuel’s future with the 49ers was updated by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday afternoon.

The 49ers, unsurprisingly, want to extend Samuel’s contract this offseason.

He’s only signed until 2022.

On NFL GameDay, Rapoport said, “Deebo Samuel has emerged as one of the top weapons in the NFL, and it sounds like he’s about to get paid like one.”

“Here’s why: when it comes to contract extensions, the San Francisco 49ers are among the most proactive teams.

Deebo Samuel is in the final year of his contract and has established himself as the team’s go-to guy, if not the MVP.”

Samuel’s price, according to Rapoport, is only going up.

Given this, the 49ers should sign Samuel to a long-term contract as soon as possible.

